NASELLE — Playing a similar fast-paced style to the varsity team, Naselle’s junior-varsity boys’ basketball team finished 16-3 in the regular season.
Point guard Warren Wirkkala kept the fast-break offense running.
“He’s a guy you want to go to battle with,” junior varsity coach Tucker Glenn said. “He’s a smart, heady player. He’s a scorer and shooter, and he makes winning plays. He’ll get a rebound when we need it, he’ll get a steal, he’ll set a screen. He’s our best defender, who we’d put on the other team’s best player.”
The Comets pressed to create turnovers, often going with a 1-2-2 zone press, with Caleb Haataia leading the way. “Caleb was the point man on our press,” Glenn said.
The overall approach was similar to the varsity team’s: playing small ball and trying to run the opponent off the court.
“The JV program is trying to emulate what the varsity program does,” Glenn said. “It’s always good to get everybody going with one system.”
Glenn said the program is starting to develop more inside players. Junior Jack Ruch showed his strength near the basket in occasional varsity minutes and was the JV team’s top rebounder. “He cleans up (rebounds), and this year he got better scoring around the hoop,” Glenn said. Jordan Lopez and Cody Condon split starts at the other post position.
Chase Haataia was, apart from Wirkkala, the top offensive player. Haataia is a good long-range shooter, and Glenn said he improved his defense. Chase’s twin brother Caleb has more of a slashing-to-the-basket game on offense.
In past years, Glenn didn’t always give the back of his bench much playing time. This year, 37 players came out for basketball, enough to form varsity, JV and C squads. But those who made junior-varsity played real minutes.
“I went with a different rotation this year, a ten-man rotation with everybody playing set times,” Glenn said. “That way, you’re not just coming in when we’re up or down by 30 points.”
Freshman Joey Strange was the backup point guard, while Monte Schell and Jason Harman came off the bench as forwards.
The team split two games with Willapa Valley, which went 11-5 in Pacific League JV games, and beat Ilwaco, which was 16-4 overall. They split two games with Knappa, another of the strongest teams on their schedule. They also beat Wahkiakum and Toutle Lake, giving them five wins playing up against 2B opponents. Naselle lost its only game against Morton-White Pass.
