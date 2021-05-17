NASELLE — Lauren Katyryniuk put up a career-high 29 points, leading the Lady Comets to a 55-24 blowout of Willapa Valley Friday.
Naselle broke open a 16-16 game with a late-second quarter run. Katyryniuk started the scoring spree with back-to-back threes on assists from Bella Colombo. Then, at the other end, Katyryniuk deflected a Valley entry pass, took off on the break and scored on another pass from Colombo, giving the Comets a 24-16 lead with two minutes to go in the half; Katyryniuk already had 18 points including four threes.
While Katyryniuk was finding soft spots in the Valley zone, Echo Cenci was creating pressure at the top of the Comets’ 1-2-2, using her track star speed to cover gaps and swarm ball-handlers, shutting down the Valley offense and creating turnovers. That led to offense, as Colombo got the Comets out and running on the break and they built their lead to 30-18 by halftime. Colombo had four assists and a layup during the Comets’ 14-2 run at the end of the half.
The Comets kept the run going. They outscored Valley 10-2 over the first 5:10 of the third quarter, repeatedly beating the Vikings down-court to create fast-breaks. Katyryniuk wrestled the ball away from a Valley guard and scored to push the lead to 40-20, capping a 24-4 run over a decisive eight-minute stretch spanning halftime.
Katyryniuk finished five for seven from three-point range in her 29-point night.
