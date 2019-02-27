Kolby Glenn's three-pointer with 35.5 seconds left was the winning shot in Naselle's 54-51 victory over Garfield-Palouse in the first round at State Wednesday. Naselle sealed the deal when Jack Ruch, brought in as a defensive specialist against the in-bound pass with 2.4 seconds left, forced a high throw that Ethan Lindstrom intercepted.
Naselle, which trailed by seven points early in the second quarter, went on a 24-10 run to take a 39-29 third quarter lead.
The Vikings made a run of their own, but Corey Gregory blocked two fourth-quarter shots with Naselle clinging to a one-point lead. Lindstrom also preserved Naselle's lead with a series of tough finishes near the rim in the fourth quarter, including an in-air adjustment to a fade-away from the side of the basket that he got to go in for a 50-45 lead with 2:45 remaining.
But Garfield-Palouse finally regained the lead on a pair of free throws by Blake Jones with 1:04 to go. By that point, Naselle was without Columbia Valley League Player of the Year Jacob Eaton, who had fouled out trying to stop a Garfield layup with 1:59 left. They were also without All-League guard Antonio Nolan, who battled hard all game through an ankle injury suffered at Regionals but was confined to the bench down the stretch.
After Jones's free throws put the Vikings ahead, Naselle struggled to generate anything on its next possession. But Glenn caught a pass behind the three-point line with the shot clock in single-digits, created space with a pass-fake to the corner, and drilled the shot to give Naselle the 53-51 lead.
Lindstrom contested a driving Austin Jones at the basket to force a miss, and the Comets regained possession on a jump-ball with 12.6 seconds left.
Naselle broke the Vikings' press, forcing them to foul Lindstrom with 2.4 seconds left.
After Lindstrom hit one of two free throws, Naselle brought in Ruch for his first playing time of the game, and what may have been the first crunch time action of his career. They needed Ruch, with his 6'1" frame and long arms, as an in-bounds-pass wrecking specialist. Garfield's in-bounder, under duress, put up a high arcing pass that was out of the reach of his teammate at half-court and intercepted by Lindstrom to end the game.
Corey Gregory scored 18 points, including the first seven for Naselle to help keep the Comets afloat during a tough opening stretch. Gregory also came up big on defense. In the first half he had two steals and broke up a three-on-two, and in the fourth quarter he had his two blocked shots.
Lindstrom finished with 16 points for Naselle.
Naselle will play Almira-Coulee-Hartline Thursday at 9:00 p.m. in quarterfinals.
