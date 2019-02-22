Naselle erased a 13-point deficit by outscoring Clallam Bay 31-6 in the fourth quarter for a 67-55 Regionals victory, earning them a spot at the State tournament. During the game-swinging 14-0 Naselle run, Glenn scored seven points and set up another five points with passes.
Naselle's comeback began with seven points in a span of a few seconds. Glenn hit a three-pointer, Peyton Dalton followed with a steal right under the basket and an easy layup, and Glenn added a similar steal and layup of her own. All that turned a 51-38 game into a tight 51-45 contest early in the fourth quarter.
Glenn drove the baseline and fed Lilli Zimmerman for a three-point play to cut the lead in half. Dalton made a leaping steal of an entry pass and fired an outlet to Glenn for a score. The Comets took the 52-51 lead when Glenn drew three defenders and found an open Taylor Gudmundsen for the basket.
The Comets, seeded twelfth on the Regional-State bracket, will start their State tournament against no. 4 Mount Vernon Christian Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. in Spokane.
