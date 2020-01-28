NASELLE – Ethan Lindstrom, who led Naselle to the eight-man football state championship game, has been selected to play in the June 20 East-West football all-star game in Yakima. The rosters for the game combine the state’s top players at classifications 1B through 2A. Lindstrom, a senior, was on the Associated Press All-State 1B first team at three positions, winning the honor at quarterback, linebacker and kicker, helping Naselle to a 12-1 year. The East-West game will be played at 1:00 on June 20 at East Valley High School.
