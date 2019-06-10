Naselle pitcher and shortstop Ethan Lindstrom was named Coastal League MVP, with Cole Dorman, Josh Townsen and Kolten Lindstrom joining him on first-team All-League.
In a year when Naselle crushed all league opponents, many of the most memorable performances came in non-league games. Ethan Lindstrom had eleven strikeouts, a double and a triple in the District title game. He also one-hit Ilwaco with eight strikeouts over five innings.
Dorman allowed only two runs in five innings in a loss against State-bound Ocosta, and had the game-ending single to beat the Wildcats in a rematch. Against Naches Valley, he retired the first 11 batters in a five-inning, two-hit performance.
Kolten Lindstrom showed remarkable power in his eighth-grade year. He homered against Ilwaco, had a double for the only Comet hit against Naches ace Caleb Deaton, and hit two hard singles on tough pitches against Concordia Christian.
Townsen was Naselle’s primary relief pitcher and played the outfield.
Jimmy Strange, Joe Strange, Daniel Holt and Clay Bergeson were all named Honorable Mention. Randy Lindstrom was Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.