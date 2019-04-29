Brian Macy has retired as the Naselle High School boys basketball coach, but will continue in his capacities as Athletic Director, Dean of Students and teacher at the school. Tucker Glenn, who Macy hoped would be a candidate to succeed him, also resigned as junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach. Macy said the two made their decisions independently of each other. Macy has coached Naselle basketball since 2004, reaching State for the first time in 2018 and repeating the accomplishment last year. Macy plans to form a hiring committee to select his replacement.
Macy decided before last Winter’s basketball season that it would be his last.
“I didn’t tell anybody—well, my wife knew. That was it,” he said.
After the season, Macy informed the administration of his decision. Around the time of the school’s winter sports awards ceremony, he gathered the returning players to let them know.
“It was time,” Macy said. “I got to where I didn’t want to come to open gym sometimes. Not that I didn’t enjoy it once I was there, but that used to be where I wanted to be. I still enjoyed the basketball season, but I found myself wanting to do other things, not always running open gym and summer basketball and things like that. Like I told the boys, they need someone who wants to do that.”
Macy said he will have summers freer for fishing and vacations. “My son’s in Oklahoma. I’d like to visit him more.”
Macy said retiring at a peak of Naselle basketball didn’t necessarily make his decision harder.
“It makes it harder, probably, to give it up, but it’s also more satisfying.”
Over all, he enjoyed his years of coaching.
“I just enjoy working with the kids, getting a team at the beginning of the year and seeing how far you can go, and seeing how far the players come over their time here, as people and as players. I’ll remember the years when we went to the playoffs, or went to State, but I’ll also remember the path to get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.