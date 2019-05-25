Naselle senior Sophie Scrabeck, fourth from left, earned fourth place in the WIAA state pole vault, successfully clearing the bar at 8-0. The 1B champion was junior Brooklyn Emerson of Glenwood, last year’s state runner-up, who cleared 9.09. Freshman Grace Hunt of Naselle also competed, clearing 6.06, but did not place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.