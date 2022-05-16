RAYMOND — Members of the Comet track team are positioning themselves for the upcoming District 4 meet May 19 in Tacoma with state qualification on the line. Coach Scott Smith’s Naselle squad is seeking to take as many as possible to the WIAA championship meet at Cheney at the end of May.
Naselle enjoyed success at the 1B Sub-district in Raymond May 11. Leading them was Trenton Stephens, who won all four of his events, javelin (146.3), high jump (5-10), long jump (19-5) and triple jump (37-4).
Tyler Kirkman won the shot put (37-7) and discus (123-1) and Derek Suomela won the 400 meters (54.68) and was second in high jump and long jump.
Josh Chadwick placed second in both 110m and 300m hurdles. Malcolm Schell was second in the 800m and discus and Jacob Pakenen was second in the 1600m and third in pole vault.
Jayden Ding placed second in triple jump and pole vault. He teamed with Suomela, Chadwick and Brandon Kincaid to win the 4x400 relay and with Chadwick, Kincaid and Riley Thorsen to place second in the 4x100 relay. Brayden Colombo was second in javelin and fourth in discus and pole vault.
Girls’ successes were led by Echo Cenci who was second in 100m hurdles, third in 100m and pole vault, and teamed with Alyssa Leonard, Maggie Creech Ware and Mylee Dunagan to place second in the 4x100m relay.
Creech Ware was third in 100m hurdles and fourth in pole vault. Dunagan was second in high jump and third in long jump and triple jump. Leonard was second in triple jump.
(0) comments
