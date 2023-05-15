Elmer Toftmark has been a key performer for Naselle sports teams throughout his high school career. Track is his final season. Last week the senior set a personal record in discus and anchored two relay squads.
Naselle junior Jacob Pakenen won the pole vault at a home meet last week with a personal record of 11.6. He placed second in long jump and fourth in the 3200 meters.
PATRICK WEBB
Naselle’s track team members set multiple personal records at last week’s district meet at home.
The best competitors, including the event champions, will continue their seasons at the 1B District meet at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma May 18, all eager to advance to the state meet in Yakima which begins May 25.
The girls placed second in team points behind Mossyrock and the boys placed third behind Mossyrock and Willapa Valley.
Freshman Mylee Dunagan continued to show consistency, again winning three events. She won the long jump with 14.11, triple jump with 31.3 and high jump with 5.0.
Senior Bella Colombo set PRs in four events. She was second place in triple jump with 30.2.25, second in pole vault with 8.6, fourth in javelin with 102.4.5 and fourth in 100m hurdles with 18.27.
Senior Bella Dunagan was second in 200m with 28.63, second in high jump with 4.8, third in pole vault with 7.6 (up from 6.0) and third in long jump with a PR of 14.1, beating her prior best by three feet.
Junior Desirae Gifford placed fifth in long jump with a PR of 11.3.5.
Freshman Jessica Underhill was third in discus with a PR of 74.3.
Classmate Paige Haataja was fourth in shot put with 26.1, fifth in discus with 71.0 and sixth in javelin with a PR of 77.8 in this year’s strong field.
Junior Derek Suomela won the 400m in 53.66, won the high jump in 5.10 and placed third in the 800 with 2.17.18 and long jump with 18.1.5.
Classmate Jacob Pakenen won the pole vault with 11.6, was second in long jump, also with a PR, of 18.2.5. He also placed fourth in the 3200m with a PR of 12.28.87.
Freshman Jason Gardner placed second in pole vault with 7.0 with Brayden Colombo third with 6.0. Gardner’s long jump of 16.0 was a PR, placing him sixth.
Three NHS senior throwers swept the discus, Tyler Kirkman won with 120.1, Colombo was second with a PR of 117.6 and Elmer Toftemark third, also with a PR of 112.4.
Toftemark also anchored two relay squads which both placed third. The 4x100 was with senior Arvid Ross, Gardner and Pakenen and the 4x400m with Ross, Gardner and freshman Joey Sabey.
Colombo won the javelin with a PR of 140.7. Kirkman placed fourth in shot put with 38.3 and Colombo was fifth with a PR of 36.7.
Kirkman won the triple jump with a PR of 35.2.25 with eighth grader Andy Rosas second in 34.7, also a PR.
Wins
Naselle’s softball team beat Taholah 15-2. The Comets took a 4-2 lead after the first inning and added more runs in the next two. On the following day, the Comets beat the Chitwhins again, 17-3, securing the win with eight runs in the third inning. Monday, the teams were playing a third time.
