NASELLE — No state podium. No medal. But Emma Colombo concluded her senior track season with a personal best javelin throw of 109 feet 11 inches.
According to WIAA state records, that is the second best throw by a 1B athlete this season. Because of the Covid restrictions, there is no state track meet this year. Last year’s was also cancelled.
The farthest throw this year was by sophomore Sydnee Pettis from Selkirk (Ione) High School. She threw 121 feet 11 inches, a personal best, at the concluding meet for eastern Washington districts 7 and 9 at Ritzville on May 7.
At the final District 4 meet in Raymond April 21, Colombo was locked in a battle with Lauryn McGough from Willapa Valley, who “was gaining and improving every meet,” said Naselle head coach Scott Smith. “Emma had a lot of pressure on her. The Valley girl had thrown a 99 and was looking to upset Emma.”
Colombo threw 104 and 106 then unleashed the best throw of her life. McGough achieved 106 feet 4 inches. “It was very dramatic,” said Smith.
Colombo was pleased with her final toss. “I didn’t believe it,” she said, recalling when track marshals at Raymond told her the distance. “I don’t know where that came from. I didn’t do anything different.”
Colombo had gone to the WIAA state track meet as a freshman in 2018, placing ninth, just off the podium, with 103 feet 2 inches. As a sophomore, Colombo had thrown 105-11 to place seventh in May 2019. All the girls ahead of her on that Cheney podium had graduated except one — and that athlete’s district didn’t offer a 2021 track program.
Colombo had begun this year’s shortened season with two throws in the 90s then had twice thrown 100 feet 5 inches leading up to her final meet.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Colombo, who had to wait to learn how her throw ranked in the state until all the other 1B schools in Eastern Washington had completed their final meets May 14-15.
Her coach commended her commitment. “Emma’s work ethic, positive demeanor and her teachable attitude make her a champion,” said Smith. “I have had a great time coaching her. For her to win district was a real highlight. … I think she would have competed well at state. She always threw PRs at state.”
McGough’s 106 feet 4 inch throw to place second at the district meet was a personal best for the Viking sophomore. “And she has two more years,” Colombo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.