SOUTH BEND — Naselle track athletes positioned themselves for this week’s season-ending District 4 championships at their next-to-last meet Thursday.
The girls’ team performance was highlighted by junior Echo Cenci who won the 100 meters with a personal best of 13.10, won the 200 with a season best 28.10, won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.30 and was third in the triple jump with a personal best of 30-00.
In field events, Emma Colombo won the javelin with 100-05, Kaylin Shrives won the shot put with a personal best of 31-08 and was second in discus with 80-07, and Maggie Creech Ware won the pole vault with a height of 5-00.
For the boys, freshman Derek Suomela won the 400-meter with a personal best of 56.80 and won the 800 in 2:28.40, also a personal best. His second place high jump was 5-04.
Junior Josh Chadwick won the 110-meter hurdles with a season best 19.0 and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with 52.50.
Sophomore Jacob Pakenen won the 1,600 meters with a personal best of 6:18.90
Junior Trenton Stephens won the triple jump with 40-03 and placed third in the 200 meters with a personal best of 24.0.
Sophomore Brayden Colombo won the pole vault with a personal best 8-06.
Sophomore Tyler Kirkman placed third in shot put with a throw of 32-08.
The final contest is at Raymond on Wednesday.
