NASELLE — The Comets’ baseball team gained the applause of their peers as the Covid-shortened season concluded.
Five Naselle High School players were named to the all-league first team and Warren Wirkkala was named most valuable player by the 1B Coastal League.
Named with him were Jimmy Strange, Joey Strange, Clay Bergeson and Jason Harman.
In addition, Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom shared the coach of the year award with Keith Samplawski from Lake Quinault.
The Comets won the League. There were no district champions named because Covid concerns caused the cancellation of an end-of-season tournament. WIAA adapted and shortened the state season because of Covid health issues and also scheduled it earlier in the year.
