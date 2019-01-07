CATHLAMET — Nine first-half three-pointers put the Comets on their way to a 67-52 victory over Wahkiakum in Kolby Glenn’s return Saturday, Jan. 5. Naselle won the rivalry game for the second straight year.
Glenn, still working his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the season opener, entered with three-tenths of a second to go in the first quarter and made a quick-trigger three-pointer off the sideline in-bounds pass. The shot couldn’t beat the first-quarter buzzer, but Glenn reminded everyone right away what a shooting threat he is.
Glenn was in the lineup to start the second quarter. As he crossed half-court, he found Corey Gregory for an open three-pointer. A baseline out-of-bounds play got Glenn an open three-pointer for a 21-20 lead. Glenn stretched it to 24-20 on another long-range shot on an Antonio Nolan kick-out. In all, Naselle scored 27 of its 32 first-half points from three-point range to lead by three at the half.
“I felt good,” Glenn said. “I’m still letting the game come to me… They were leaving me open at first so I shot it. I’m not 100 percent back yet.”
Glenn will continue to be monitored medically but has been cleared to play since before Christmas, though the Comets held him out for the Christmas tournament at Willapa Valley.
“We wanted him to have the whole Christmas break to keep resting,” coach Brian Macy said.
Gregory got the Comets some inside-the-arc offense, scoring six quick points in the third quarter. Glenn added Naselle’s only second-half three-pointer, and the Comets led 46-36 late in the quarter.
Wahkiakum cut the lead to 52-48 with 3:49 remaining, but the Comets closed it out. Jacob Eaton got fouled rebounding his own miss at the other end, hitting both free throws to restore a six-point lead. With 2:30 left and Naselle up 56-50, Eaton tapped another offensive rebound to Ethan Lindstrom, keeping the clock moving. After an Eaton free throw, Gregory had a steal in the back court and took it in for a layup and a nine-point lead. Eaton scored in transition to push the lead back to 11, and capped scoring with a finger-roll shot. Eaton scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including seven in the last 3:13.
Ethan Lindstrom led Naselle with 14 points, including three first-half three-pointers. Gregory and Nolan each scored 13 points.
Naselle will play another 2B opponent Saturday, Jan. 12, when they host Morton-White Pass at 7:15 pm.
