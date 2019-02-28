SPOKANE — Naselle boys lived to play another day. But, it certainly was a close one.
As west-side teams tumbled out of the 1B state championship first round, the Comets encountered a formidable obstacle in Garfield-Palouse.
The Comets won 54-51 and advanced to the second round where they will face Almira-Coulee-Hartline 9 p.m. Thursday.
