RAYMOND — Two juniors led the way as Naselle athletes celebrated the end of the shortened WIAA high school track season in style.
Trenton Stephens won four events as the Comet boys were named 1B District 4 champions at the culminating meet in Raymond Wednesday, ahead of Pe Ell and Mossyrock. The girls team, led by three first-place runs by Echo Cenci, placed third beyond Mossyrock and Willapa Valley.
The boys’ team score was way ahead of all other participating schools.
Stephens won the 200m, high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Freshman Derek Suomela won the 400m, was second in high jump, third in triple jump and fourth in the 800m.
Sophomore Brayden Colombo won the pole vault, was fourth in javelin and fifth in shot put.
Junior Josh Chadwick was third in the 110m hurdles and fifth in the 300s hurdles.
Sophomore Jacob Pakenen was third in pole vault, fifth in the 800m and 1600m.
Sophomore Hunter Isom was fourth and junior George Wilson fifth in the 3200m.
Freshmen Jayden Ding and Christian Brown were second and fifth in pole vault.
In the 100m relay, the NHS team of Riley Thorsen, Ding, Tyler Kirkman and Colombo placed second. Another team of Jordan Lopez, Isom, Chadwick and Brown placed third.
In the 400m relay, Lopez, Pakenen, Chadwick and Brown placed second.
For the girls, Cenci won the 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles and placed second in the 100m.
Senior Emma Colombo won the javelin, was third in triple jump, fourth in discus and seventh in shot put.
Sophomore Kaylin Shrives was second in the 400m, second in the shot put, fifth in the 200m and fifth in discus.
Freshman Maggie Creech Ware was third in pole vault and fifth in 110m hurdles.
Freshman Nicole Steenerson was fifth in shot put and seventh in long jump.
Because of the safety restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic, the WIAA, governing body for high school sports in Washington, rescheduled track to earlier in the spring and permitted shortened seasons but without a state championship meet.
