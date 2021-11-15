NASELLE — Comet football players figured prominently in the Pac-5 Conference All-League teams.

Senior linebacker Jason Harmon was named the league’s most valuable player on defense.

Coach Kevin McNulty, in his first year coaching at NHS, shared the coach of the year award with Winlock’s Ernie Samples.

Harmon was one of four Comets on the first-team offensive squad as a running back with two senior linemen, Riley Thorsen and George Wilson, and junior running back Kolten Lindstrom.

Named to the second team on offense were senior receiver Trent Stephens and freshman quarterback Jacob Lindstrom.

Honorable mentions went to senior receiver Craig Reitz and junior lineman Elmer Toftemark.

On first-team defense, Toftemark and Kolten Lindstrom were honored.

Four Comets were named to the second team on defense. They were seniors Joey Strange and George Wilson, Stephens and Reitz.

Offensive MVP was Winlock senior running back Nolan Swofford.

