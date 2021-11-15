Naselle football players named all-league, coach honored Nov 15, 2021 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NASELLE — Comet football players figured prominently in the Pac-5 Conference All-League teams.Senior linebacker Jason Harmon was named the league’s most valuable player on defense.Coach Kevin McNulty, in his first year coaching at NHS, shared the coach of the year award with Winlock’s Ernie Samples.Harmon was one of four Comets on the first-team offensive squad as a running back with two senior linemen, Riley Thorsen and George Wilson, and junior running back Kolten Lindstrom.Named to the second team on offense were senior receiver Trent Stephens and freshman quarterback Jacob Lindstrom.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterHonorable mentions went to senior receiver Craig Reitz and junior lineman Elmer Toftemark.On first-team defense, Toftemark and Kolten Lindstrom were honored.Four Comets were named to the second team on defense. They were seniors Joey Strange and George Wilson, Stephens and Reitz.Offensive MVP was Winlock senior running back Nolan Swofford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags League Most Valuable Player Jason Harmon Sport American Football Football Player Kolten Lindstrom Kevin Mcnulty Nolan Swofford George Wilson Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple held at gunpoint while mushroom picking in Ocean ParkNaselle’s smallest player has the biggest heartNext 9-day clam dig gets go-ahead: Nov. 16-24Vikings play 3 times in 12 hours at state volleyballSchlenker found guilty on five charges for LB rampageLB council race separated by just three votesState volleyball: Naselle shows pride — and fifth-place trophyRaymond wins fourth-place 2B state trophy; Seagulls family caps stellar volleyball seasonPacific County Superior Court ReportMajor work OK'd for three county ports Images Videos CommentedIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.