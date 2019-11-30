A dominant Comet pass rush slowed down a fearsome Almira-Coulee-Hartline offense as Naselle beat the Warriors 70-44 Saturday.
Naselle trailed 30-24 in the second quarter but held A-C-H scoreless on five straight possessions, getting a Joey Strange interception and a Kolten Lindstrom fumble recovery during that stretch.
Running back Fa'aoso Tutu'u was the late-game sledgehammer for Naselle. He ran through an exhausted A-C-H defense for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 52-30 midway through the third quarter, and followed with another overpowering run for a 19-yard TD early in the fourth to make it 58-30. Tutu'u closed out the win with touchdowns of 46 and 35 yards, finishing with 15 carries for 184 yards.
