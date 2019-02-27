Mount Vernon Christian won a defensive struggle 29-19 over Naselle at the first round of the State tournament Wednesday in Spokane, eliminating the Lady Comets.
Naselle led 9-3 midway through the first quarter. But the Hurricanes, who forced 27 turnovers while committing just nine, slowly turned things around and led 20-12 at halftime.
Naselle held Mount Vernon to just two points in the third quarter, and Kenzie Glenn's three-pointer got them within three early in the fourth. But though the Comets got repeated defensive stops, they could rarely converted at the other end of the court. Naselle shot just eight of 38, while Mount Vernon was only 10 for 48.
