WESTPORT — Lake Quinault took the Comets to six innings, but Kolton Lindstrom was 3 for 3 with two doubles as the Comets won 10-0 in their closest league game of the year Friday, April 12.
The game, postponed from the previous day, was played in Westport so the Comets could also get in their previously scheduled game against Ocosta.
Lindstrom led off the first and second innings with doubles, sparking three-run innings both times. Jimmy Strange singled in both innings, finishing the day 2 for 4.
The Comets saved aces Cole Dorman and Ethan Lindstrom for the Wildcats game, but Josh Townsen dominated the Elks, striking out eight of 13 batters he faced in four innings. Clay Bergeson fanned another three batters in two innings.
In the fifth, Joe Strange’s slide into second on an Ethan Lindstrom grounder was ruled an illegal attempt to break up a double play. Lake Quinault was awarded the double play, and coach Randy Lindstrom was ejected for arguing the call.
Before Friday's game, the Comets had been routinely needing only three innings to beat league opponents.
