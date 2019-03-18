MONTESANO – Brynn Tarabochia struck out fourteen batters in Naselle’s 7-5 loss to Montesano’s junior-varsity team Saturday, March 16.
Tarabochia, the talented eighth-grader, had the Bulldogs swinging and missing at pitches that dived below the knees, and regularly nailed the outside corner.
“She had a lot of success…on the outside corner and low to righties,” catcher Hollie Haataia said. “A lot of their players started their swings high, so that worked well, at least against this team.”
Naselle went ahead in the top of the first inning against the Bulldogs, whose varsity team went 25-4 last year and took third at 1A State. Shortstop Kylee Tarabochia scored on Lily Harman’s hit down the third-base line, with the help of a throwing error. More errant throws that inning brought in Brynn Tarabochia and Harman, putting the Comets up 3-0.
Grace Geer, a backup on Monte’s varsity roster, doubled in two runs in the bottom of the first to make it 3-2, but Tarabochia struck out the side that inning.
Tarabochia helped her own cause with a second-inning bunt down the third-base line that scored Kenzie Glenn all the way from second. She ripped a line-drive up the middle in the fourth, but a strong throw from center field nailed Courtney Paul at the plate.
A leadoff walk sparked a four-run fourth inning for Monte, which put them ahead 6-4. The Bulldogs followed the walk with a bunt single and another soft single, then a line-drive double past a drawn-in Hailey Weston down the third-base line. Tarabochia limited the damage. After spending most of the game working down in the zone, she got a pair of Bulldog batters to swing at pitches above their heads.
Freshman second-baseman Peyton Dalton had the hardest hit for Naselle, smashing the first pitch of the fifth inning over the centerfielder’s head for a double, but was left stranded.
Montesano and Ilwaco each scored a run in the seventh.
Win over Monte C Squad
Naselle followed the close loss against the Bulldog JV team with a 16-7 win over the C squad, whose pitchers couldn’t find the plate. The Comets went with something of a split-squad lineup, resting some regulars and moving some players from the positions they played in the opener.
Dalton again led the way at the plate with a pair of hits. Naselle needed only four hits to score their 16 runs. Paul pitched for Naselle, stifling the Bulldogs as the Comets built a 16-3 lead through four innings. Hailey Eastham caught for the Comets. Kenzie Glenn, moving to first base after playing center in the opener, made a diving stop to her right.
After Montesano’s four-run top of the fifth, the game ended due to a time limit that had been announced by the umpire before the game.
