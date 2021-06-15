Glenn named MVP
NASELLE — Kolby Glenn was voted the most valuable player when the Columbia Valley announced its All-League boys basketball team.
Jimmy Strange was named to the all-league first team and his brother Joey Strange was selected to the second team. Honorable mentions went to Warren Wirkkala, Kolten Lindstrom and Jason Harman.
Jay Pearson of Willapa Valley earned the coach of the year accolade and the sportsmanship award was shared by Three Rivers Christian and the Columbia Adventist Academy.
Comets girls team and coach honored
Coach Rose Nisbet was named coach of the year and her Comet players figured prominently in the announcement of the Columbia Valley All-League basketball team.
Bella Colombo was voted to the all-league first team and Lauren Katyryniuk and Kaylin Shrives were named to the second team. Honorable mentions went to Peyton Dalton and Delaney Kragerud.
Annika Mason of Pe Ell was named the league’s most valuable player and the Team Sportsmanship Award went to the Washington School for the Deaf.
NHS softball season stats
As we noted last week, Naselle placed five players on the All-League softball team. Here are their statistical accomplishments:
Pitcher Brynn Tarabochia slugged five home runs and hit .559, with two-thirds of her hits going for extra bases. She was the winning pitcher in the April 24 District championship game, a 22-5 win over Mossyrock. She had already pitched earlier that day as the Comets played the final innings of the regular-season league title deciding game, also against Mossyrock.
In between these games that same day, Courtney Paul was the winning pitcher in the District semifinal against Oakville. Paul batted .583 in 12 games.
Joining them on the All-League team were shortstop Kylee Tarabochia (.650 with 11 extra-base hits), catcher Hollie Haataia (.645, seven xbh), and centerfielder Mia Watson, who led the team with five triples and batted .634.
