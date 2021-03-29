Naselle football players
Naselle football players Jimmy Strange, left, and his brother Joey Strange were named to the Pacific All-League team and Jimmy was named league MVP.

 PATRICK WEBB

NASELLE — Comet football personnel topped the picks in the All-League selections by the Pacific League this season.

Retiring Head Coach Jeff Eaton was named coach of the year and senior running back Jimmy Strange was named the league’s most valuable player.

Strange and his brother Joey, a junior, dominated the scoreboard in just about all of the Comets’ six games during the shortened season.

The brothers were named to the all-league first team on offense with quarterback Warren Wirkkala, receiver Jason Harman and offensive linemen Daniel Holt and George Wilson,

The Strange brothers, Holt and Harman also earned first-team recognition on defense. Wirkkala was honorable mention on defense.

All League

MVP - Jimmy Strange

Coach of the Year - Jeff Eaton

1st Team - Offense

QB  - Warren Wirkkala

RB - Jimmy Strange

RB - Joey Strange

TE/WR - Jason Harman

OL - Daniel Holt

OL - George Wilson

1st Team Defense

DL - Daniel Holt

LB - Jimmy Strange

LB - Joey Strange

DB - Jason Harman

Honorable mention

DL - Warren Wirkkala

