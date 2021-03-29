NASELLE — Comet football personnel topped the picks in the All-League selections by the Pacific League this season.
Retiring Head Coach Jeff Eaton was named coach of the year and senior running back Jimmy Strange was named the league’s most valuable player.
Strange and his brother Joey, a junior, dominated the scoreboard in just about all of the Comets’ six games during the shortened season.
The brothers were named to the all-league first team on offense with quarterback Warren Wirkkala, receiver Jason Harman and offensive linemen Daniel Holt and George Wilson,
The Strange brothers, Holt and Harman also earned first-team recognition on defense. Wirkkala was honorable mention on defense.
All League
MVP - Jimmy Strange
Coach of the Year - Jeff Eaton
1st Team - Offense
QB - Warren Wirkkala
RB - Jimmy Strange
RB - Joey Strange
TE/WR - Jason Harman
OL - Daniel Holt
OL - George Wilson
1st Team Defense
DL - Daniel Holt
LB - Jimmy Strange
LB - Joey Strange
DB - Jason Harman
Honorable mention
DL - Warren Wirkkala
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.