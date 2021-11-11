YAKIMA — Naselle brought a secret weapon to the WIAA state volleyball tournament.
Her name was Bella Colombo.
The feisty junior injured her ACL in a tournament against Pe Ell late in the season.
But that hasn’t stopped No. 6 for suiting up — on crutches — and “playing” every game from the bench.
As the younger kids lined the school corridor for the traditional “On to state!” clapping send-off this past week, there was Colombo on crutches, almost racing to the bus.
Team introductions before the first game at the Sun Dome included her, and rightly so.
And as Morgan Reitz made the first serve in the first game against Pomeroy, it was if Colombo was on the court with her.
Every time inspirational leader Peyton Dalton leaped up two-handed to set the ball — as she has all season — Colombo was there.
Every time strong net player Kaylin Shrives leaped for a spike — as she has all season — Colombo was there.
And every time libero Brynn Tarabochia stooped for a dig in the back court — as she has all season — Colombo was there.
Comet Power was in full voice from the spectators’ gallery.
But it was a toss-up whether the throng of blue and yellow clad adults (from Naselle, Rosburg and beyond) was as loud as one 5-4 teenager on the bench
In the time-out huddle, coaches Rebekah Wirkkala and Hanna Higginbotham calmed nerves and shaped plays to help their Comets soar. Newly appointed colleague Kayti Updike, a 2014 NHS graduate, provided fresh eyes and enthusiasm to their coaching strategy.
And amid them all, as if her crutches were a simple extension of her personality, Colombo played her role.
It helped Wirkkala’s squad that speedy NHS track athlete Echo Cenci (a giant 5-6) has developed into a skillful volleyball enthusiast.
“It’s hard not being in there,” Colombo said. “But it’s great seeing how good Echo is right now. I have 100% confidence in her.”
And her cheerleading clinic? “I’m glad that I can help keep spirits up,” she grinned.
Coach Wirkkala gets misty eyed thinking about Colombo.
“Her heart is 100% on the court,” she said. “I get so emotional thinking about it. She should be on the court!”
The first-game bracket pitted Naselle against eastern Washington powerhouse Pomeroy. The Pirates had had a disappointing season and qualified for state as fourth in their district.
But Naselle didn’t take anything for granted.
Eventually, after a few slips along the way, the Comets won 25-20, 25-16, 25-12 to advance to the next round.
As Shrives, Dalton and co. embraced in a circle, Colombo, forgetting her crutches, hopped into the melee and joined the joyous hug. The winning team was complete.
