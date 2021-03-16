WILLAPA VALLEY — The Naselle Comets (6-2, 3-0 1B Pacific) volleyball team swept the Willapa Valley Vikings (3-7. 2-4 1B Coastal) in three straight sets on Friday, March 12.
The Comets were set to host the Vikings in the first round of the district playoffs on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Lyle Patterson Gymnasium in Naselle — after the Observer’s print deadline for the March 17 edition.
In the match on Friday, Willapa Valley jumped out to an early 6-3 lead in the first set on their home floor before the Comets, led by sophomore setter Bella Colombo and senior middle blocker Hollie Haataia, stormed back to take an 11-10 lead.
Willapa Valley, whose tallest player stood 5’8”, had little answer for the vertical attack and athletic ability of Haataia, a 5’10” senior.
In the second set Naselle was led by junior Peyton Dalton, who served up ace after ace allowing the Comets to race to a 21-14 lead. Comet outside hitter Kylee Tarabochia slammed the door on the Vikings by spiking the final points of the set.
The Vikings responded in the third set, battling to a 12-11 advantage. The Comets recouped and retook the lead 16-15 led by the combination of Dalton and Haataia before cruising to a 25-16 victory, sweeping the Vikings in three straight sets.
Around the area: Ilwaco (5-5, 3-4 2B Pacific) lost to Wahkiakum (3-5) in the first round of the district playoffs in three straight sets on March 13 to end their season.
