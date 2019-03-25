NASELLE – Faaoso Tutu’u took two firsts and a second in sprinting and jumping events, and the Comets dominated the throwing events at their Thursday, March 21 home tournament.
Tutu’u sustained improvements from late last season in his 100-meter sprint time, coming within four hundredths of a second of his personal record set last year in the performance that won him the District championship. This time, he finished in 11.92 seconds, second place and a fifth of a second behind Alex Kaino. Tutu’u won the long jump at 18’10.5” and tied for first in the high jump at 5’8”.
Naselle had three of the top five finishers in the boys’ javelin throw. Cody Condon won with a personal-record 123’10”, Vince Fauver took second at 120’ in his second event, and Caleb Haataia came in fifth at 97’1”. Condon added a sixth-place discus throw of 81’6”, and Fauver took seventh in the shot put at 30’3”.
Ellie Miller and Lilli Zimmerman took the top two spots in the discus throw, Miller at 92’6” and Zimmerman at 73’9”. Zimmerman won the shot put at 33’4”, while Miller took fourth at 27 feet. In the javelin throw, Sophie Scrabeck was third (88’8”) and Emma Colombo took fourth (83’8”).
Freshman Echo Cenci made her high school debut and, along with Jackie Steenerson, had solid finishes in the short races. Cenci was third in the 100 meters at 14.38. Jackie Steenerson, running the 100 for the first time, was fourth at 14.48. Cenci took fourth in the 200 (29.57), with Steenerson in fifth (30.06). Cenci was second in the 400 (1:08.89), with Steenerson following again in third (1:09.36). Freshman Grace Hunt took fifth in the 400 at 1:14.65, and added a fourth-place 3:11.82 in 800 meters.
Steenerson reached 4’10” in the high jump for the first time to take second. Lilli Zimmerman tied for third at 4’8”.
Ian Fontanilla took second in the triple-jump (33’6”) and ninth in the long jump (16’2”).
Monte Schell ran the 800 in 2:17.3, breaking a personal record set last year at State, where he finished 15th. Schell took second on Thursday.
Kolby Glenn took fourth in a strong field in the 1600-meters with a 5:12.75 time, a time that suggests potential to reach State in the event.
Corey Gregory finished in the top half of the field in the 100 meters (11th, 12.8 seconds) and 200 meters (sixth, 26.16).
Gregory, Tutu’u, Antonio Nolan and Cody Condon were second in the 4x100 relay, eleven hundredths behind Raymond, at 47.28. Glenn, Schell, Gregory and Nolan took third in the 4x400 at 4:09.36.
Condon set a personal pole vault record at 11 feet to win in a field of three competitors. Caleb Haataia was second at nine feet. Sophie Scrabeck (seven feet) and Grace Hunt (5’6”) were the only competitors in the girls’ pole vault.
Naselle's boys and girls teams both took second at the event. South Bend, Raymond, Ilwaco, Wishkah Valley and North River also competed.
