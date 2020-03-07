SPOKANE – Kolby Glenn, Chase Haataia and Warren Wirkkala all got hot at once, getting tough shots to fall during a 70-41 blowout of Lummi on Saturday for third place at the 1B State tournament. Glenn led the way with 17 points and five assists, Haataia hit six of ten shots for 14 points, and Warren Wirkkala hit all three of his three-point attempts.
Corey Gregory contributed a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Comets, who were badly out-rebounded for most of the tournament but won the battle on the boards 39-26 Saturday. Gregory added a team-high three steals.
Guard Caleb Revey, the 1B Player of the Year, had a big game for Lummi with 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting along with five steals and six rebounds.
