Naselle’s track team heads to a league meet at Mossyrock Thursday April 14, rested after a spring break hiatus and sparked by recent solid results — especially in field events.
Coach Scott Smith was excited about the progress of several athletes, many setting personal bests in their events. “We finished the preseason with a big team win over Ocosta, Raymond, Onalaska and Willapa Valley,” he said.
At that Montesano meet, senior Trent Stephens and sophomore Derek Suomela both cleared 6-0 to win the high jump and Suomela placed third in triple jump. Stephens won the javelin with a personal record of 145.06, junior Brayden Colombo was second with 142.08 (also a PR) and classmate Tyler Kirkman fifth.
In the 400 meters, Stephens finished second and Suomela third. Stephens was also second in the 300-meter hurdles. Suomela teamed with Jayden Ding, Malcom Schell and Brandon Kincaid to win the 4x100m relay.
Kirkman threw 114.06, a personal record, in the discus, and placed fourth in the shot put, tied with senior Riley Thorsen. Junior Elmer Toftemark set personal records in javelin and discus.
“All the throwers are doing real well,” Coach Smith said.
Although an Ocosta boy scaled 12-0, three Naselle athletes, Ding, Jacob Pakenen and Colombo all topped 9-0. Pakenen also placed third in the 800 meters.
After this week’s resumption of sports, members of the Comet boys squad will be gearing up for meets in Astoria April 21, Shelton April 30, Ilwaco May 3 and Ridgefield May 6. Districts on May 18 will determine state qualifiers.
