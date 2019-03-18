SOUTH BEND – Ellie Miller’s first-place shot put and Corey Gregory’s strong debut were among the highlights for the Comets at their track and field season opener, a five-team tournament in South Bend.
Miller won the shot-put competition in a field of ten competitors, with a 27’1” mark that edged Willapa Valley’s Hallee Layman by three inches. She added a second-place discus throw of 88’8”. Emma Colombo was second with a 98’2” javelin throw, with Sophie Scrabeck in third at 84’3”.
Jackie Steenerson won the high jump at 4’6” and was the only competitor in the 400 meters, which she ran in 1:11.9 seconds. She added a fourth-place 30.20 second mark in the 200 meters.
Gregory, a junior who played baseball the past two springs but ran track in middle school, got his high school track career off to a promising start. He took second in the 400 meter run at 1:03.7, sixth in the 100 meters at 12.84, and tenth in the long jump at 14’5.5.
Vince Fauver, a senior making his own high school track debut, was fourth in the shot put (30’6”) and javelin (102’11”) and ninth in the discus (63’).
Sophomore Kolby Glenn started his high school career by jumping into the distance events. He ran the 1600 meters in 5:18.5, the 800 in 2:33, and the 400 in 1:04.14.
Ian Fontanilla, a senior track veteran, took fourth with a 16’3” long jump and third with a triple-jump of 33’6”.
