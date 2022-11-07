Naselle players, left to right, Isabella Colombo (6), Delaney Kragerud (24) and Kaylin Shrives (14) pause for a photo prior to their match against the Kodiaks, who they swept in straight sets (25-14, 25-10, 25-20).
Naselle senior Isabella Colombo (6) was the catalyst behind the Comet offense with 34 assists and 10 digs in helping Naselle sweep the Kodiaks in straight sets during district playoffs last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle 5’11 senior Delaney Kragerud (24) skies above for one of her team-high 15 kills against Columbia Adventist Academy during district playoffs last week in Naselle.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle volley players come together after scoring their first point against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives (14) rises for one of her 11 kills against Columbia Adventist Academy last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Fans show support with giant cutouts of Comet players during a district playoff match against Columbia Adventist Academy last week in Naselle.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle players, left to right, Isabella Colombo (6), Delaney Kragerud (24) and Kaylin Shrives (14) pause for a photo prior to their match against the Kodiaks, who they swept in straight sets (25-14, 25-10, 25-20).
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle players celebrate after scoring the final point in a sweep over Columbia Adventist Academy during district playoffs last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Isabella Colombo (6) attacks at the net against Columbia Adventist Academy last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Delaney Kragerud (24) prepares to serve against the Kodiaks.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives (14) leaps while serving against Columbia Adventist Academy last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle students showed their support during a district volleyball match last week against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Delaney Kragerud (24) scored a team-high 15 kills against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives (14) blocks a shot against Columbia Adventist Academy during the district playoffs last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Isabella Colombo (6) serves against Columbia Adventist Academy last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Comet players celebrate a point as Columbia Adventist Academy players regroup during their district playoff match last week in Naselle.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle junior Gladys Wilson (21) prepares to serve against Columbia Adventist Academy last week.
NASELLE — Naselle’s volleyball team will play in the WIAA 1B state tournament, which begins Thursday.
The Comets placed second in Saturday’s District tournament, losing 3-1 to Mossyrock in the championship match at Montesano. Both teams had won earlier matches and were already assured of a trip to Yakima.
The Comets had warmed up Thursday by beating Columbia Adventist Academy in three sets at home. At Montesano, Naselle defeated the Taholah Chitwhins in three sets, setting up the finale with the Vikings. Earlier in the season, Naselle lost twice to Mossyrock; one match went to five sets, the other four.
At District, Mossyrock also defeated Willapa Valley, in three sets. Valley players bounced back with their own three-set win over Taholah to secure their place at state. They had survived two earlier loser-out matches, defeating Oakville 3-0 and then Pe Ell 3-1 to advance to District. The fourth regional team advancing to state from Saturday’s action was Columbia Adventist, which defeated the Mary M. Knight Owls and then fell to Valley in three sets. The Kodiaks triumphed in three loser-out contests last week.
Naselle’s success earned the Comets the No. 4 seed at Yakima, where they placed fifth last year. They will play 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sun Dome against the winner of a match between the Adventist team and Moses Lake Christian.
If they win that contest, they would play the winner of a matchup between Liberty Christian and Odessa. A loss would drop them into a loser-out bracket, but still with a chance of a trophy. Both match slots would be at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night.
No. 1 seed Oakesdale, which beat Mossyrock in last year’s championship game, is unbeaten. The Nighthawks have won all 18 of their matches without dropping a set.
Willapa Valley plays 8 a.m. Thursday in a loser-out match against Grace Academy, with the winner playing No. 2 seed Mossyrock.
