NASELLE — Kolby Glenn lit up Pe Ell for 30 points as Naselle cruised to a 76-30 victory Wednesday, May 5.
The Comets led just 10-9 midway through the first quarter before Glenn got their fast-break ignited on a 9-0 late-quarter run.
In the second the Comets extended the lead with three-point shooting. Glenn started the second quarter with back-to-back threes, the second a Ray Allen-style leaning-out-of-bounds shot from the left corner. Late in the quarter, Glenn found Warren Wirkkala for a couple of open threes. In between, the Comets forced turnovers to fuel more offense, including a play where Clay Bergeson stole the ball, broke away, and rose to rim height with a dunk on his mind before settling for a nifty finger-roll. By halftime, the Comets led 52-16.
Glenn came out of halftime firing, pulling up for three threes to make it 61-18. That gave him his 30 points by the 5:37 mark of the third quarter.
Wirkkala made a three off a vicious step-back move, stretching it to 71-25 late in the game. He was the Comets’ second-leading scorer with 12 points, all on threes.
Besides Glenn and Wirkkala, the Comets started Jimmy Strange, Jason Harman and Kolten Lindstrom, who is back after breaking a fibula the first game of football season but says he still cannot sprint or get the lift that he can at full strength.
Pe Ell, now a 1B squad, is coming off a 1-19 season in the 2B Pacific League (1-17 in league play). But they had a respectable opening week after the opener against Naselle. They lost by just 13 Friday against Willapa Valley, which will likely be the Comets’ closest league competitor this year. On Saturday they beat Winlock by seven.
