NASELLE — Getting 21 points from Jimmy Strange, the Comets thumped Taholah 74-37 Wednesday, May 12.
The Comets’ half-court press overwhelmed the Chitwhins, generating a string of steals during a 16-0 run over the last four minutes of the first quarter for a 21-3 lead.
Naselle piled on with six three-pointers in the second quarter, including two each from Jimmy Strange and Warren Wirkkala. Point guard Kolby Glenn assisted on most of these threes while scoring seven points himself in the period, and Naselle took a commanding 48-12 halftime lead.
Strange then scored ten points in the third. He finished with five steals to go with his 21 points. Glenn had 20 points and another five steals. Kolten Lindstrom had 10 rebounds, five steals and five points.
