As the players line up in threes, Head Coach Kevin McNulty blows his whistle and they take turns bashing into the blocking sled. McNulty grins. He is pumped about his 36th season coaching football.
And his Naselle squad is, too.
The past three full seasons have seen 1B semifinal appearances, with one win and two losses, all against Almira-Coulee-Hartline. In 2019, the Comets beat the Warriors then lost to Odessa in the final. Covid robbed everyone of a 2020 season. Naselle lost 68-32 to eventual champions ACH last season.
McNulty, who had two coaching stints at Ilwaco and a handful of other locations, is in his second year at Naselle, his alma mater. He was the league’s co-coach of the year in his debut season.
“A good group of young men and we have many great memories from last season,” the coach noted. “Now it is a new season, some new faces and some growth from those that played last season.”
Early challenges
The Comets open against No. 2-ranked losing 2021 finalists Quilcene Sept. 2 then play No. 8-ranked Neah Bay. In league, McNulty looks to Mossyrock and Winlock to be solid contenders.
“Our team is young and our first two games are against big, physical-type teams that will be state powers at our level,” he said. “We can be a good team with gaining game experience and staying healthy.”
Some familiar names are on the Comet roster as younger brothers of yesterday’s stars move up to leading positions.
Returning leaders
Leaders will be running back Kolten Lindstrom and line stalwart Elmer Toftemark, seniors who have figured in Naselle athletics their entire high school careers. Lindstrom’s junior year went from the low of a serious leg injury ending his football season in the first game to the high of lifting the WIAA championship trophy on the baseball diamond at Ridgefield this spring.
Toftemark has excelled as a lineman and linebacker, leading the team in tackles last season, making 10 in the semifinal loss. He was honored for both his offensive and defensive vigor in the Pac-5 Conference all-league listings.
McNulty knows he can count on the senior in the line. But he’s juggling the young man’s request: Toftemark has shed 20 pounds and when Naselle is on offense he wants to be a running back, a position he played as a freshman.
Assistant Coach Jeff Eaton has been in charge of Comet defenses since the Reagan Administration. He rates Toftemark highly. “He’s one of the best linebackers in the league,” Eaton enthused.
The third senior is Luke Johnson, who is expected to play wide receiver as well as a defensive back.
Young talent
Three experienced sophomores offer youth and energy on offense and defense. Jacob Lindstrom suits up as quarterback with classmate Jack Strange as a running back and William Anderson on the offensive line.
Freshman Leith Chadwick is understudying at quarterback. Also on the squad are two high achievers from last spring’s track squad, Jayden Ding and Jacob Pakanen. They are joined by another junior, Allen Haataja, sophomore Caiden Burke and freshmen Carsen Bisbing, Jaden Baldino, Gunnar Gill, Scott Henington, Tucker Bennett and Jason Gardner.
McNulty is enthused by progress at practice. “We will improve each week and by mid-season could be solid,” he said.
Naselle 2022 Football Schedule
Sept. 2. Quilcene (h)
Sept. 10. Neah Bay at Lake Quinault 2 p.m.
Sept. 16. Sound Christian (h)
Sept. 23. Winlock (a)
Sept. 30. Oakville (h)
Oct. 7. Muckleshoot Tribal, Auburn (a)
Oct. 14. Mossyrock (h)
Oct. 21. Taholah (h)
Oct. 28. Evergreen Lutheran, Tacoma (a)
Nov. 4-5. Game TBA
All 7 p.m. unless indicated
