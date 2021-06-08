NASELLE — The Lady Comets shook off a 5-5 tie with a 46-6 run starting midway through in the first quarter, on the way to a 74-28 District quarterfinal win over Wishkah Valley Thursday, June 3.
Senior Hollie Haataia got the Lady Comets out of their slow scoring start with strong work on the interior. She got a put-back in traffic to put the Comets ahead for good at the 3:42 mark of the first quarter. Peyton Dalton got under the basket on a baseline and fed Haataia in the post. Haataia followed with a running putback and a jumper from the low post, giving her eight straight points for a 13-5 Comet lead.
After Haataia got them going, the Comets upped the tempo of the game. Grace Hunt got behind the defense and scored on an outlet pass from Lauren Katyryniuk near the end of the quarter, and the Comets used the fast-break game to dominate the second quarter, putting up 36 points in the period.
In that quarter alone Lauren Katyryniuk had 12 points including two threes, Peyton Dalton had 10, and Kaylin Shrives added another eight.
“We’re a good fast-break team,” Colombo said. “Once one of us gets moving up court, that game speed just feeds off itself. Once everyone is in rhythm, we just keep in that tempo.”
Junior Echo Cenci helped fuel the break with disruptive defense from the top of the 1-2-2 zone. It’s a role the junior has filled throughout this year, harrying the opposing point guard with her long arms and then quickly sliding over to set traps on the sideline.
“Echo taking on that role has made a big difference. She covers way more ground than anyone on the team,” coach Rose Nisbett said.
“Echo up top is really scrappy,” Colombo said. “She’s just all over the place.”
Cenci, Colombo and Haataia all finished with three steals, and Shrives had another four.
The Comets led 53-14 by halftime and cruised through the second half.
Katyryniuk finished with 19 points. Colombo added 16 with six assists. Shrives scored 12, and Haataia added 11. Bailey Buchanan led Wishkah with 12 points on four threes.
