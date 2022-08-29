Last year, fifth at state.
This year: high hopes — and one of the strongest returning groups Naselle has seen.
The Comet volleyball squad is eager to play inside Yakima’s cavernous Sun Dome Stadium at the WIAA 1B state tournament in mid-November.
Head Coach Rebekah Wirkkala is welcoming back five returning senior starters.
“We lost a few key leaders and contributing court players that will be missed,” said Wirkkala. “This year’s group has already stepped up this summer and shown they are ready to work hard, have fun, be creative and make their season memorable.”
Outside hitter Lauren Katyryniuk, speaks for them all. “I am really excited. I think we have a really good shot at placing or a championship. We are going to have fun season!”
Covid restrictions interrupted all sports the past couple of years. The volleyball team played two seasons in 2021, a curtailed spring session then a full fall schedule. Last November ended with the fifth-place state trophy in Naselle School’s cabinet. The tournament saw three wins and one four-set loss to Oakesdale, eventual 1B champions.
Although Naselle beat Eastern Washington powerhouse Pomeroy handily, in later games against Neah Bay and Mary Walker School of Springdale, the Comets caused angst among their fans by falling behind 1-2 before regrouping.
Excited to be back
Kaylin Shrives, an imposing middle blocker, and Brynn Tarabochia, who played libero last season, were named Columbia Valley All-League first team and Tarabochia was named to the Daily News all-area volleyball team. Both were honored at league level during the short spring season.
Both are familiar to Comet sports uniforms. Tarabochia excels at basketball and softball. Shrives will cheer in fall and winter, play volleyball, basketball and then track, where she has shown remarkable promise in the shot put.
This year’s schedule includes a mid-September tournament in Yakima. It will be the first time senior Bella Colombo will have played inside the Sun Dome. She sat out her freshman season and covid disrupted her middle years of high school. She damaged her ACL during a late-season game last year, but still contributed at state on crutches by cheering from the bench.
Their coach is eyeing her and classmate Delaney Kragerud as setters.
At practice in a leg brace, Colombo was cautiously optimistic. “I feel a little slow getting back into everything,”” she said. “I am working out a lot of things and getting back. I am excited.”
Kragerud sat out softball with a shoulder issue, but is determined. “I am mostly just happy to be back with my girls!” she laughed, then added firmly, “and we are going to state again.”
A sixth senior, Amera Larson, and three juniors, Nicole Steenerson, Kayli Wirkkala and Gladys Wilson, are in the mix, with enthusiastic sophomore MyLinh Schell keen to learn the role of a setter, too. Coach Wirkkala said they and freshman Brooke Davis, who emerged as a force in summer league play, give her valuable options.
They grew up
Wirkkala and assistant coach Hanna Higginbotham both played college volleyball. They began their successful coaching partnership at Naselle in 2016. Working with them is Kayti Updike, a 2014 NHS graduate, who joined them last year. Updike said coaching is her way of giving back while continuing Naselle traditions. “I love all these girls,” she said. “A lot I knew as babies, held them, and watched them grow up. It’s cool to watch them find success in something like this.”
Naselle opens its season at home Sept. 6 against Toledo and will travel to Adna two days later. As well as Mossyrock, which lost the five-set championship game to Oakesdale last year, the schedule includes three church schools. “Mossyrock will, of course, be favored, but these private schools are hard to predict,” Wirkkala said. “Willapa Valley and PeEll are also in that mix and they have been getting better each year as well.” The Comets have four contests and two tournaments before they face those three foes — in consecutive games.
Thrilled to be coach
Wirkkala’s approach never changes. It is all about building good citizens as well as volleyball players.
“Winning is not our No. 1 goal,” she said. “We care more about the person than the player. We put that above winning, and help develop and strengthen them.
“We are so very thrilled to help guide and encourage these student-athletes to grow on and off the court,” she added. “To be hard working, but also full of grace and humility, laughing at ourselves and not being afraid to fail is how we best grow.”
Naselle 2022 Volleyball Schedule
Sept. 6. Toledo (h)
Sept. 8.. Adna (a)
Sept. 12. Cathlamet (a)
Sept. 16-17. Sun Dome Tourney, Yakima (a)
Sept. 20. Mossyrock (h)s
Sept. 24. Firm Foundation (h)
Sept. 27. Willapa Valley (h)
Sept. 29. Pe Ell (a)
Oct. 4. Three Rivers Christian, Longview (a)
Oct. 10. Columbia Adventist (a)
Oct. 11. Firm Foundation, Battle Ground (a)
Oct. 13. Mossyrock (a)
Oct. 15. Adna Tourney (a)
Oct. 18. Columbia Adventist (h)
Oct. 20. Willapa Valley (a)
Oct. 22. Neah Bay (a)
Oct. 25. Pe Ell (h)
Oct. 27. Three Rivers (h)
JV 5:45 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
