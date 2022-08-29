Five returning senior starters for Naselle

Five returning senior starters for Naselle volleyball are, left to right Bella Colombo, Kaylin Shrives, Delaney Kragerud, Lauren Katyryniuk and Brynn Tarabochia. With injured Colombo roaring encouragement from the bench, the other four played key roles in Naselle’s 1B fifth-place state trophy success in Yakima last November. All pledge to return to the Sun Dome for more hardware this season.

 PATRICK WEBB

Last year, fifth at state.

This year: high hopes — and one of the strongest returning groups Naselle has seen.

Bella Colombo and Brooke Davis

At practice in the Naselle High School gym, senior Bella Colombo, left, offers some advice to freshman Brooke Davis. Colombo’s injury last year robbed her of a chance to play in the state tournament, at which the Comets placed fifth. Davis demonstrated her zeal in summer volleyball, earning attention as Coach Rebekah Wirkkala shapes her lineup.
MyLinh Schell

Naselle’s success in all sports has been giving younger players responsibility. Sophomore MyLinh Schell is among underclassmen contributing to the squad, enjoying being around older role models while learning her craft as a setter, knowing that not all players have what coaches call the “fast, soft hands” needed to excel in the role. Behind her is freshman Sadie Kilponen.
Naselle Head Coach Rebekah Wirkkala

Naselle Head Coach Rebekah Wirkkala’s philosophy is to nurture the person while building the player, an approach that caused Naselle High School Principal Justin Laine to note, “They embody everything you could possibly hope for in a volleyball program.”

