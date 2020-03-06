The Odessa Tigers proved they are more than just Ryan Moffet, reaching the State final with a semifinal 62-56 victory over Naselle Friday in a game where Ethan Lindstrom kept their sharp-shooting point guard shackled.
With Naselle down by five in the final minute, Warren Wirkkala took a charge at half-court from Camden Weber, and Kolby Glenn's scoop layup cut the lead to 59-56. But Naselle could not force another turnover, finally fouling with 9.2 seconds left, and Odessa closed out the win to remain unbeaten.
Lindstrom held Moffet to six points and one assist, while scoring a team-high 16 points on six of eleven shooting. But the multidimensional Tigers relied on their power game, out-rebounding Naselle 33-17 and getting six of seven shooting from low-post player Tim DeWulf.
The Tigers led 55-45 in the fourth quarter, but Naselle went on an 8-0 run that was capped by a deep three from Kolby Glenn to cut it to two at the 4:40 mark, setting up a competitive finish.
Naselle will play for third-place Saturday at 11:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.