TACOMA – Marcus King ran for 380 yards and six touchdowns, both 1B championship game records, as Odessa won its second straight 1B State championship, beating Naselle 80-26 Saturday. Naselle trailed 40-0 early in the second quarter and 54-6 by halftime.
Jimmy Strange ended an injury-plagued junior season on a high note with his biggest offensive performance of the year, scoring three of the team's four touchdowns on runs of 26, 21 and 62 yards. Strange was coming off a WIAA athlete of the week performance in the semifinal, mostly for a four-sack day on defense; Strange scored on his only carry that game.
But Odessa prevented the Comets from closing the gap. They answered each of Naselle's first two touchdowns immediately, fielding Comet onside kicks and returning them for scores.
