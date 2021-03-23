NASELLE — In the final game the Naselle football did as they have all season, they played for one another and won together.
The Naselle Comets (6-0) blasted the Mossyrock Vikings (3-2) 48 to 22 to become the Washington 1B District 4 champions March 18 in Naselle.
It was the first undefeated season (6-0) in more than 25 years for the Comets, and the final for head coach Jeff Eaton who capped a 32-year career with a district championship after a unique pandemic-shorted season.
Seniors lead championship season
The Comets were led by their stalwart senior class all season, including some who saved some their best performances for the championship game.
Senior quarterback Warren Wirkkala diced the Viking defense for a career-high 313 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 completions.
Workhorse senior captain running back Jimmy Strange churned out more than 250 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. Jimmy was also a wrecking ball on defense, where he tallied 19 tackles, including a couple memorable slobber-knockers in the second half that set the tone for the remainder of the game.
“Our coaches gave us a little ass chewing in the locker room, so that got us going,” said Strange, who helped transform a slim 20-6 at halftime to a 40-6 runaway romp by the start of the 4th quarter. “Once we came out for the second half we were fired up and ready to go.”
Junior running back Joey Strange dazzled along the way with four touchdowns while junior wide receiver Jason Harmon added nine receptions for 209 yards and a score.
Players reflect on coach
Naselle will graduate five senior players, including #5 WR/CB Kolby Glenn, #21 QB/LB Warren Wirkkala, #27 WR/CB Trevor Johnson, #42 LB/DE Jordan Lopez and #44 RB/LB Jimmy Strange.
One senior said playing for Coach Eaton for the past four years is something they would always cherish, as well as the wisdom and lessons they learned on the field.
“Talk with your pads, not your mouth,” said Warren Wirkkala, a quarterback and linebacker who often played with a raw physicality, and memorably ran over half of the Ocosta defense in one play during a 52 to 12 blowout over the Wildcats in Westport.
“Never give up,” said senior running back Jimmy Strange, a captain who personified Eaton’s wisdom with his rugged style of play, where Strange would often run through would-be tacklers instead of ducking out of bounds.
“It’s the first undefeated season in 32 years, we went out with a bang,” Strange said.
‘They play hard for each other’
Coaching kids from small rural communities like Naselle, presents unique challenges and opportunities, where rosters are limited but bonds are strong.
There were only 12 players on the Naselle roster this year, but it’s the names and not the numbers who made the difference according to Coach Eaton.
“The kids are like family. Most of them spend all their free time together. It could be the Stranges, Lindstroms or Johnsons. There’s like six boys between those three families who are always together and usually bring a couple more. At any time there could be 8 or 10 kids at their house. They do everything together. They play hard for each other. It makes it pretty easy for me because they’re already like a unit.”
Sharing the field and bestowing life lessons through football regardless of the outcome on the scoreboard is what Eaton said he’ll miss most.
“I’ll miss the time with the kids. I don’t know my record, it was never about wins or losses.”
Eaton said he will still attend home games on Friday nights, but is excited to have more time to dedicate to hunting elk in the fall next fall.
“I’m going to keep going to games and supporting these guys as much as I can,” he said.
“I’ll definitely miss it.”
