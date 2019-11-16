ABERDEEN – Naselle advanced to State quarterfinals with a 66-20 victory over Crescent Saturday.
Fa'aoso Tutu'u had three first-half touchdown runs. Daniel Holt ran back a fumble and interception for touchdowns in the opening minutes of the second half after catching a touchdown in the first half. Jason Harman caught a 78-yard pass, setting up his own one-yard touchdown run.
