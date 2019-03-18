Naselle, which narrowed the gap with long-time league powerhouse Wishkah last year, adds an infusion of talent this season. Among the new players are Brynn Tarabochia, an eighth-grader with a polished pitching arsenal; Kenzie Glenn, a senior centerfielder coming over from the track team; and Peyton Dalton, a hard-hitting freshman who helped transform the basketball team this winter.
Lily Harman, the defending league MVP, highlights the returning stars. The slugger had a standout year at the plate, but another huge portion of her value came from her play as catcher. But behind the plate is the last place to be when you’re recovering from a knee injury. She will play the infield corners this year.
Harman’s injury, suffered during volleyball season, caused her to miss basketball season. Hobbling a bit after the opening double-header against Montesano JV, Harman said she is still getting her strength back. “Sometimes, after a swing, my back leg collapses,” she said.
Hollie Haataia will be doing most of the catching this year. She held up well in the opener blocking the plate (Tarabochia made it easy for her by rarely missing), got some looking strikes with solid framing on the outside corner, and showed good pitch-calling ability. Haataia became a major hitting threat late last year as a freshman.
Tarabochia and Courtney Paul are the pitchers. Paul had the lead pitching role by the end of last year as an eighth-grader. But Tarabochia throws harder and has a wider assortment of pitches, with a fastball, change, drop-ball and screwball. In the opener, she showed swing-and-miss stuff in a fourteen-strikeout performance.
Paul brings more of a finesse style. “Some teams really struggle with Courtney,” coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “(Who pitches) may depend on the team we’re facing.”
Kylee Tarabochia returns at shortstop, where she made spectacular plays last season. Dalton started at second in the opener. Hailey Weston, a returning senior, has played the infield, most often third base, throughout her career. She can also pitch when needed; last year, she rescued the team when the rest of the staff could not find the strike zone in a playoff win over Muckleshoot Tribal. Taylor Gudmundsen, out for the early part of the season with shoulder tendinitis, played the infield last year, much of the time at first base. Wirkkala thinks Glenn will solidify the center field position.
The team visits South Bend Wednesday, March 20 at 4:00 p.m., and visits Ilwaco Friday, March 22 at 4:00 p.m.
