Returning state champions.
That is Naselle’s status as the 1B baseball season gets under way.
“Winning a baseball state championship was a lifetime dream of mine,” said Coach Randy Lindstrom. “When I was younger I always thought it would happen when I was standing between the lines. I never would imagine that 30 years later I would be outside the diamond and take one home!
“Reflecting back on last year, the old cliché sure is true: hard work pays off. The kids never quit putting in long hours in the gym and the cage and on a makeshift mud-puddle infield in right field.”
Last season’s success involved blanking Wilbur-Creston-Keller then winning a 15-10 semifinal against Almira-Coulee-Hartline, a school that has provided problems for the Comets in other sports. The final was a 5-3 win over Crosspoint, a private school from Bremerton which had lost only two of its 23 games.
As the Comets start over, the coach is optimistic.
“We are returning a strong group for this year,” he said. “Our outfield was hit the hardest, losing seniors Jason Harman, Craig Reitz and starting pitcher Joey Strange.”
Replacements are stepping up.
“We have a deep pitching staff on tap for this year, led by senior Kolten Lindstrom,” the coach said.
“I am looking for big things out of senior lefty Parker Kilponen. Dean Helvey was huge for us down the stretch last year out of the ’pen and I am expecting him to take a roll as a starter this year. William Anderson and Clay Bergeson will also be competing for starting jobs off the bump.”
Other roles look bright.
“Jacob Lindstrom will handle the catching duties while brother Kolten pitches, and Kolten will suit up for the rest of the staff. We are returning a solid strong young infield, led by sophmore Jack Strange at shortstop.”
Comet bats appear strong, too.
“We also are returning our one through five guys from last year’s batting lineup, and expecting big things from our two seniors, Kolten Lindstrom and Bergeson.”
Coach Lindstrom sees Mossyrock as a strong league opponent. “They are very athletic and competitive,” he said.
The season was beginning with a trip to Wahkiakum before a game at Clatskanie March 15 and the home opener against PeEll/Willapa Valley March 17.
“I am very excited to get started,” the coach said. “It looks like we will have around 22 kids out this year and possibly our fist JV program in many moons.”
Tyler Ratkie, who joined the porogram as assistant coach last year, returns.
“Tyler is a huge reason for last year’s success, his endless hours of infield drills and knowledge for the game was key to winning all year!” coach Lindstrom said.
“We will definitely have a bull’s-eye on our back after winning a state title. We’re going to have to work even harder to get back to the big stage again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.