NASELLE — Toutle Lake beat Naselle 50-36 Saturday, Dec. 21. The Elks, who reached the 2B State tournament last year and have been mostly dominant during a 5-1 start this season, had their lowest-scoring game of the season against the Comets. Naselle (1B) was playing up a classification for the third time this year, and fell to 3-1.
Jimmy Strange hit a three at the first-quarter buzzer, capping a 10-0 Comet run for a 16-14 lead.
The Elks outscored Naselle 20-4 in the second quarter for a 34-20 lead. Naselle’s 3-2 defense continued denying them driving lanes and easy looks. But the Elks hit four tough three-pointers and drew a foul shooting another.
Despite another Elk three-pointer to start the third quarter, the Comets played the Elks even throughout a low-scoring second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.