ILWACO – Toledo shut out Ilwaco 3-0 Wednesday. The Indians (5-1) controlled the ball most of the first half but led only 1-0 after botching several break-away chances against the Fishermen (2-4). But Yulisa Cabrera slashed through the defense to score just 30 seconds into the second half for a 2-0 lead, and Toledo cruised.
Soccer: Toledo 3, Ilwaco 0
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
