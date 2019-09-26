ILWACO – Toledo shut out Ilwaco 3-0 Wednesday. The Indians (5-1) controlled the ball most of the first half but led only 1-0 after botching several break-away chances against the Fishermen (2-4). But Yulisa Cabrera slashed through the defense to score just 30 seconds into the second half for a 2-0 lead, and Toledo cruised.

Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.

