Naselle won 15-0 at Oakville Tuesday behind Courtney Paul's three-inning one-hitter. Paul, making her first pitching start of the season, struck out three and walked three.
Naselle scored four runs with two outs in the first, benefiting from three walks and a dropped third strike.
Kylee Tarabochia ripped a one-out double to deep center spark a four-run second inning. Courtney Paul added a two-run triple and a steal of home in the inning.
Taylor Gudmundsen led off the third inning with a single, then singled again later in the seven-run inning, giving her a 2 for 3 day out of the eighth spot in the lineup.
