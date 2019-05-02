Courtney Paul allowed just one hit in a three-inning shutout in the nightcap of Naselle's double-header against Taholah, and the Comets won the two games 18-3 and 21-0 Tuesday, April 30.
In the opener, Brynn Tarabochia got the victory with a four-inning complete game. Hollie Haataia went 4 for 4, while Courtney Paul and Lily Harman were each 3 for 4.
Mia Watson let Naselle with two hits in two at bats in the nightcap.
