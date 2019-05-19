BREMERTON – The Comets overthrew Quilcene as District champions, beating last year's State runner-up as Kylee Tarabochia and Hollie Haataia each hit home runs and Brynn Tarabochia had a huge day on the mound and at the plate, striking out ten batters and racking up three hits.
Kylee Tarabochia went deep in the fifth inning, and Haataia punctuated the victory with a grand slam in the sixth. Brynn threw 107 pitches in six innings against the Sea-Tac League champs, scattering seven hits.
Naselle and Quilcene both advanced to State. Both had their Thursday District semifinal games cancelled due to field conditions. Because all four teams in semifinals were already qualified for State, the district sent the top two seeds straight on to District finals rather than reschedule.
The State 1B softball tournament will take place in Yakima May 24-25.
