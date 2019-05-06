NASELLE – Montesano’s junior varsity team beat Naselle 11-8 and 13-4 in a Wednesday, May 1 double-header.
Paige Lisherness led off the first game with a home run, and Brynn Tarabochia walked four batters as the Eagles came up with a six-run inning, but Tarabochia slowed Monte after that.
Madison Campbell used an overpowering fastball to strike out the first six Comet batters. But in the third inning, with one out and Taylor Gudmundsen on with a walk, Mia Watson went to the opposite field, getting the ball just fair past third base for an RBI double. She went on to score on a double-steal to make it 6-2.
Lily Harman belted a home run to left-center leading off the third to cut it to 6-3.
With Naselle down 11-5, Tarabochia doubled leading off the seventh, starting a three-run rally that cut the lead in half, but Monte held on to win.
Courtney Paul pitched game two for Naselle, which Montesano won 13-4 in five innings.
