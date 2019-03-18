Kylee Tarabochia went 3 for 3, Brynn Tarabochia struck out 10 batters in four innings, and Peyton Datlon belted an inside-the-park home run in Naselle's 18-3 victory over Lake Quinault Monday.
Dalton's homer highlighted a 15-run bottom of the fourth inning that broke a 3-3 tie.
With Naselle down 3-2 in the third inning, Lily Harman showed she can still be an aggressive baserunner despite the lingering effects of her knee injury. She drew a one-out walk, stole second and third, then scored on a sacrifice grounder to third.
In the fourth, with the bases loaded and no outs, Kylee Tarabochia hit a two-run single to make it 5-3. After Brynn Tarabochia walked to reload the bases, Dalton singled to right-center to bring home two more.
Dalton, back up with two outs in the inning after the Comets batted around, made it 16-3 with her home run. Hollie Haataia followed two batters later with an RBI double, then scored on Courtney Paul's hit to end the game on the fifteen-run rule.
