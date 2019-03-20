Lily Harman went 5 for 5 with eight RBI in a game that went only three innings as Naselle pulverized South Bend in South Bend Wednesday.
Softball: Naselle 27, South Bend 1
Tags
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on Aaron Mead daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Aaron Mead posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Landlubbers for now: Halibut poachers sentenced to jail time, fines and a boat-ban
- 'Incredibly rare' find: Snake eel rescued in Long Beach
- Three arrested in South Bend drug raid
- Boy with Peninsula connections dies of flu complications
- Naselle clinic takes over former bank building
- OP man arrested for homemade bomb: device was not viable, police say
- LB’s July 4 fireworks might happen this year
- 67-year-old kayaker hoisted by Coast Guard aircrew on Long Island
- Mobilize, don’t euthanize
- Local women join in worldwide dress goal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.