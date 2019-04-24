Kylee Tarabochia hit a home run, and Brynn Tarabochia singled, doubled and struck out six batters in three scoreless innings as Naselle beat Wahkiakum 17-0 Wednesday.
Softball: Naselle 17, Wahkiakum 0
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beachwatchers wanted for coastal observation and seabird survey team
- Democrats in Olympia pass new payroll tax, restrictions on household appliances and a bill favoring unions
- Bill to raise the age to purchase tobacco to 21 heads to governor to sign into law
- Felon voting rights legislation signed by Gov. Inslee
- Audits showcase OBSD mishaps
- Salmon fishing seasons: Good opportunities for coho, some restrictions to protect low Chinook returns
- Proposed street vacation draws public critique
- Living well — as dog or human — lessens death's sting
- Clam Beach: Seashore swarmed by diggers
- New law erases or extends statute of limitations for various sex crimes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.